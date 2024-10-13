Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.09.

Get Arhaus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARHS

Arhaus Stock Up 1.4 %

ARHS stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.51.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at about $8,326,000. FACT Capital LP raised its stake in Arhaus by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 310,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 192.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 252,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arhaus by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,583 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 142.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 182,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.