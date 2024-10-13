ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Trading 5.8% Higher – Here’s Why

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 63.40 and last traded at 63.08. Approximately 1,915,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at 59.62.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 63.25.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.