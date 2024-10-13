Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.60 and last traded at $136.26, with a volume of 248073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,151,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 725,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 460,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,133 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Articles

