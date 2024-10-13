Arrow Financial Co. (AROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on October 29th

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $28.87 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $482.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,575.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,520. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

