Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 2.4 %
ARTW stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.38.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
