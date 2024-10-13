ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of ASMVF stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. ASMPT has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

