ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Short Interest Up 27.4% in September

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 311,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of ASMVF stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. ASMPT has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.
About ASMPT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.