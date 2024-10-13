Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Down 22.9% in September

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Stock Up 8.8 %

ASMB opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $8.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -7.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assembly Biosciences

In other Assembly Biosciences news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $145,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 703,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,251,387.54. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $6,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.