Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $11.05. 25,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 663,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATXS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 10.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $638.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.