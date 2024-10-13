Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ATLCZ opened at $24.94 on Friday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5781 dividend. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

