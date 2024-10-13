Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Atlas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATCOL opened at $25.25 on Friday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.
About Atlas
