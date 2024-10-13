Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATCOL opened at $25.25 on Friday. Atlas has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

