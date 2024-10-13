Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,217.72

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $534,585.36 and approximately $1,217.72 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00254765 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Atomic Wallet Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 10,603,658.692008 in circulation. The last known price of Atomic Wallet Coin is 0.05041518 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,347.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://atomicwallet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.