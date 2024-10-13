AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,690,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,603 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AT&T by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after buying an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in AT&T by 642.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $22.34.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

View Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.