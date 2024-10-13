Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Performance

AUBN opened at $20.77 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 million, a P/E ratio of 90.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter.

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.