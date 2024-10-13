Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Down 41.8% in September

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the September 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.92. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

