Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$15.73. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 9,900 shares.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.
Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.24). Aura Minerals had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of C$183.91 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2025641 EPS for the current year.
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.
