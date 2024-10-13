Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.88 and traded as high as C$15.73. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.40, with a volume of 9,900 shares.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.24). Aura Minerals had a negative return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of C$183.91 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 4.2025641 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aura Minerals

About Aura Minerals

In related news, Director Glauber Rosa Luvizotto sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.97, for a total value of C$269,669.25. Insiders own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

