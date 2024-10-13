Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679,655 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 10.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 4.71% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $322,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

