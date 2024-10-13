Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 180,692 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,673,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 904,733 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,099,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,411,000 after buying an additional 695,512 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $172,588.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,862.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock valued at $197,431. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Stock Up 1.5 %

CDMO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. 452,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,267. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 101.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Avid Bioservices Profile



Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

