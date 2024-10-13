Avity Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 143,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $181.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.83 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.19%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

