Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Up 165.3% in September

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avolta Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. Avolta has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

About Avolta

Avolta AG operates as a travel retailer. The company’s retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Zurich Duty-Free or Stockholm Duty-Free, Autogrill, and HMSHost brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

