Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,807 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,145 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 2.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.36 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

