Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys 4,012 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 3.2% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $341.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.60. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

