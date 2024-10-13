Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.43 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

