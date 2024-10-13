B. Riley Begins Coverage on Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sound Point Meridian Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum acquired 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $145,787.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at $145,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

