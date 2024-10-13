Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $35.44 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

