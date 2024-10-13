Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,663,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 4,458,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
BMDPF opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $5.94.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
