Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 970,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 67.6 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.01.
