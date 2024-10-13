Bank of America Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $282.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $275.00 to $282.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $286.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a twelve month low of $205.64 and a twelve month high of $294.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $19,427,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

