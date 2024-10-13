Bank of America Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $319.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $309.00 to $319.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.53.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $254.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52-week low of $142.87 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,861,000 after acquiring an additional 86,686 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 842,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,137,000 after buying an additional 173,584 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive



The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

