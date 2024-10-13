Barclays Cuts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $168.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $180.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $164.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.20. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 156,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.