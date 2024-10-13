Barclays Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRUS. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.00.

CRUS stock opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 741.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 27,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,454 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 61.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

