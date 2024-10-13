BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of BCE from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.36.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE BCE opened at C$45.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The firm has a market cap of C$41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.03. BCE has a 52 week low of C$42.58 and a 52 week high of C$56.18.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0598958 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.58%.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.