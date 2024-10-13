Belrium (BEL) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000570 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

