Benchmark Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLSS

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.08. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Milestone Scientific

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,380.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.