Biconomy (BICO) Price Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Biconomy (BICO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Biconomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a total market capitalization of $177.78 million and $5.59 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Biconomy Token Profile

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,453,541 tokens. The official website for Biconomy is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy (BICO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Biconomy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 854,420,785.467421 in circulation. The last known price of Biconomy is 0.21084118 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $6,330,937.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://biconomy.io.”

