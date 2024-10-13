Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Short Interest Update

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,068 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,338,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,787,543,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 22.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,623,000 after purchasing an additional 316,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,589,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 39.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,723,000 after purchasing an additional 207,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.78.

Biogen Stock Down 0.1 %

Biogen stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,713. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Biogen has a 12 month low of $181.31 and a 12 month high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

