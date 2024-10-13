BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.40.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $70.35 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $67.75 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.