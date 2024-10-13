Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 439,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 563,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BMRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 57,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,048. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Biomerica has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -1.11.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 110.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biomerica by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

