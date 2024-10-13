Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.47.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $316.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.78 and a 200-day moving average of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $323.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

