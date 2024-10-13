Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 137,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 42.31% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTC. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Stock Performance

BTC opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.70. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $5.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.