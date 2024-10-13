Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.37 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $31,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $216.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $191.97 and a 12-month high of $238.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Berberian sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,770,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,501.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $213.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

