Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 610 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 7.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Brunswick by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.