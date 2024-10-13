Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $1,088,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 19.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 28.2% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 20,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $10,378,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.31 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average of $238.59.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.