Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $411.08 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

