Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 2.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $61,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock opened at $233.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.64. The stock has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $235.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

