Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Hits $2,813.10

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $2,813.10 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00070917 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00020033 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006913 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,097.19 or 0.39983375 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

