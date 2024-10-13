BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One BitTorrent token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 579% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $1,783.43 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.00254547 BTC.

BitTorrent Token Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron10 platform. BitTorrent has a current supply of 990,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent is 0.00112313 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $1,840.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bittorrent.com/btt/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.