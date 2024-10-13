Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (BDTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10,334.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 46,401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

