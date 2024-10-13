Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BMN)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BMN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.14. 5,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $26.14.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile
