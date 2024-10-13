BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2871 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BCAT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,731. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $739,688.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,571,459.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,233 shares of company stock worth $6,325,635.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

–

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.