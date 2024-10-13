BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHK stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

