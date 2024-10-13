BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BHK stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
